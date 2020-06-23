All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 La Sordina

42 La Sordina · No Longer Available
Location

42 La Sordina, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful highly upgraded 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath spacious, light and bright home. Interiors include neutral designer paint, wood flooring, custom light fixtures, shutters. The Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with a center island, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and opens to the large living room with romantic fireplace. The huge Master suite is located upstairs on the main level with lots of windows for natural lighting. The spa-like Master bath has a roman tub and separate shower, dual vanities, and a spacious walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located down the stairs with a generous sized bonus room. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has a large balcony for entertaining. This home is close to community parks, pools, shopping, Melinda Heights elementary school and easy access to the toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 La Sordina have any available units?
42 La Sordina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 La Sordina have?
Some of 42 La Sordina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 La Sordina currently offering any rent specials?
42 La Sordina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 La Sordina pet-friendly?
No, 42 La Sordina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 42 La Sordina offer parking?
Yes, 42 La Sordina does offer parking.
Does 42 La Sordina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 La Sordina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 La Sordina have a pool?
Yes, 42 La Sordina has a pool.
Does 42 La Sordina have accessible units?
No, 42 La Sordina does not have accessible units.
Does 42 La Sordina have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 La Sordina does not have units with dishwashers.
