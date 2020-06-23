42 La Sordina

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Beautiful highly upgraded 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath spacious, light and bright home. Interiors include neutral designer paint, wood flooring, custom light fixtures, shutters. The Gourmet Kitchen has been upgraded with a center island, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and opens to the large living room with romantic fireplace. The huge Master suite is located upstairs on the main level with lots of windows for natural lighting. The spa-like Master bath has a roman tub and separate shower, dual vanities, and a spacious walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located down the stairs with a generous sized bonus room. The backyard is nicely landscaped and has a large balcony for entertaining. This home is close to community parks, pools, shopping, Melinda Heights elementary school and easy access to the toll road.