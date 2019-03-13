40 Via Tronido

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful Melinda Heights 4 Bedroom home with a city and mountain view. Large private back yard that has a fire pit, a built in BBQ and plenty of patio and grass area for entertaining. Spacious and open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bath. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite counters. Formal living and dining room with high ceilings and lots of windows. Huge master suite, the master bathroom does have a separate shower and a soaking tub and both upstairs bathrooms have double sinks. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and the secondary bedrooms upstairs have mirrored wardrobe doors. Centrally located with easy access to the 241 Toll Road, you are just 15 minutes from Irvine Spectrum, 30 minutes to most local beaches. The amenities of RSM are several pools, lake, beach club, tennis and sport courts. Wonderful neighborhood with a short distance to Salana pool and park for your enjoyment. We are in the process of getting more pictures taken. You may want to look at previously listings such as OC17079837, or also look at the recent sale of the same model at 26 Brisa Fresca. Owner may consider a pet and the gardener is included. In process of outside painting of the BBQ and fire pit and back wall. Owner will install new BBQ and replace most screens.