Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
40 Via Tronido
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

40 Via Tronido

40 Via Tronido · (949) 306-8520
Location

40 Via Tronido, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful Melinda Heights 4 Bedroom home with a city and mountain view. Large private back yard that has a fire pit, a built in BBQ and plenty of patio and grass area for entertaining. Spacious and open floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bath. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and granite counters. Formal living and dining room with high ceilings and lots of windows. Huge master suite, the master bathroom does have a separate shower and a soaking tub and both upstairs bathrooms have double sinks. The master suite has a large walk-in closet and the secondary bedrooms upstairs have mirrored wardrobe doors. Centrally located with easy access to the 241 Toll Road, you are just 15 minutes from Irvine Spectrum, 30 minutes to most local beaches. The amenities of RSM are several pools, lake, beach club, tennis and sport courts. Wonderful neighborhood with a short distance to Salana pool and park for your enjoyment. We are in the process of getting more pictures taken. You may want to look at previously listings such as OC17079837, or also look at the recent sale of the same model at 26 Brisa Fresca. Owner may consider a pet and the gardener is included. In process of outside painting of the BBQ and fire pit and back wall. Owner will install new BBQ and replace most screens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Via Tronido have any available units?
40 Via Tronido has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Via Tronido have?
Some of 40 Via Tronido's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Via Tronido currently offering any rent specials?
40 Via Tronido isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Via Tronido pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Via Tronido is pet friendly.
Does 40 Via Tronido offer parking?
No, 40 Via Tronido does not offer parking.
Does 40 Via Tronido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Via Tronido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Via Tronido have a pool?
Yes, 40 Via Tronido has a pool.
Does 40 Via Tronido have accessible units?
No, 40 Via Tronido does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Via Tronido have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Via Tronido does not have units with dishwashers.
