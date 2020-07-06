Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan basketball court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home located on a cul de sac overlooking the 9th fairway of the Tijeras Creek Golf Course. This meticulously maintained former model is one of only 7 homes on the small interior cul de sac. Light and bright with gorgeous gold course views, walls of windows. Interior will be completely painted. 5 bedrooms including 2 on the main level. The family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and nook with newer appliances and all overlooking the lush private yard and gorgeous views. The master suite boast a separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Amenities include pools, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails. RSM beach club and coming soon Splash pad. Gardener and HOA fees included. Walking distance to the Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course with restaurant and brunches. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and parks. Just minutes to the 5 freeway or the 241 toll road.