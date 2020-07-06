All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
4 Rodaja

4 Rodaja · No Longer Available
Location

4 Rodaja, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home located on a cul de sac overlooking the 9th fairway of the Tijeras Creek Golf Course. This meticulously maintained former model is one of only 7 homes on the small interior cul de sac. Light and bright with gorgeous gold course views, walls of windows. Interior will be completely painted. 5 bedrooms including 2 on the main level. The family room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and nook with newer appliances and all overlooking the lush private yard and gorgeous views. The master suite boast a separate tub and shower and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Amenities include pools, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts, picnic areas, hiking and biking trails. RSM beach club and coming soon Splash pad. Gardener and HOA fees included. Walking distance to the Tijeras Creek Public Golf Course with restaurant and brunches. Centrally located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and parks. Just minutes to the 5 freeway or the 241 toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Rodaja have any available units?
4 Rodaja doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Rodaja have?
Some of 4 Rodaja's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Rodaja currently offering any rent specials?
4 Rodaja is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Rodaja pet-friendly?
No, 4 Rodaja is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 4 Rodaja offer parking?
Yes, 4 Rodaja offers parking.
Does 4 Rodaja have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Rodaja does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Rodaja have a pool?
Yes, 4 Rodaja has a pool.
Does 4 Rodaja have accessible units?
No, 4 Rodaja does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Rodaja have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Rodaja has units with dishwashers.

