Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:43 AM

34 Santa Agatha

34 Santa Agatha · No Longer Available
Location

34 Santa Agatha, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available NOW: Remodeled Light & Bright top floor end carriage unit condo with vaulted ceilings resting at the gates to Coto De Caza. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, all new flooring, paint, window coverings, appliances, quartz counter tops, and ceiling fans throughout. You ll love the abundance of natural light, cozy fireplace, and the large and convenient inside full laundry room with lots of storage and direct access to the garage. Lots of parking and a few steps to the peaceful pool. Awesome location in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita. Easy access to the toll road, Grocery stores, library, restaurants, schools, parks, Cinepolis Movie theater and much more! Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 650
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Santa Agatha have any available units?
34 Santa Agatha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 Santa Agatha have?
Some of 34 Santa Agatha's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Santa Agatha currently offering any rent specials?
34 Santa Agatha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Santa Agatha pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 Santa Agatha is pet friendly.
Does 34 Santa Agatha offer parking?
Yes, 34 Santa Agatha offers parking.
Does 34 Santa Agatha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Santa Agatha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Santa Agatha have a pool?
Yes, 34 Santa Agatha has a pool.
Does 34 Santa Agatha have accessible units?
No, 34 Santa Agatha does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Santa Agatha have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Santa Agatha does not have units with dishwashers.
