34 Santa Agatha

Available NOW: Remodeled Light & Bright top floor end carriage unit condo with vaulted ceilings resting at the gates to Coto De Caza. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, all new flooring, paint, window coverings, appliances, quartz counter tops, and ceiling fans throughout. You ll love the abundance of natural light, cozy fireplace, and the large and convenient inside full laundry room with lots of storage and direct access to the garage. Lots of parking and a few steps to the peaceful pool. Awesome location in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita. Easy access to the toll road, Grocery stores, library, restaurants, schools, parks, Cinepolis Movie theater and much more! Pets welcome!