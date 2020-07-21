All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

32111 Mill Stream Road

32111 Mill Stream Road · No Longer Available
Location

32111 Mill Stream Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Robinson Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Your Robinson Ranch home awaits you! This home has it all, smart floorplan, remodeled kitchen, updated light fixtures, fresh paint, newer carpet throughout and a nice yard for entertaining, playing or just relaxing. The huge master suite is upstairs along with a second full bath and 2 bedrooms. The downstairs features an office equipped with a wrap around desk and another full bathroom. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with plenty of space and great sight lines. The living room and dining room feature soaring cathedral ceilings that keep the space feeling spacious and filled with natural light. Take a quick stroll down the street to the newly remodeled pool or play a quick game of tennis. You will love this wonderful tract and neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32111 Mill Stream Road have any available units?
32111 Mill Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32111 Mill Stream Road have?
Some of 32111 Mill Stream Road's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32111 Mill Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
32111 Mill Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32111 Mill Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 32111 Mill Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32111 Mill Stream Road offer parking?
No, 32111 Mill Stream Road does not offer parking.
Does 32111 Mill Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32111 Mill Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32111 Mill Stream Road have a pool?
Yes, 32111 Mill Stream Road has a pool.
Does 32111 Mill Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 32111 Mill Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32111 Mill Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 32111 Mill Stream Road does not have units with dishwashers.
