32111 Mill Stream Road

Your Robinson Ranch home awaits you! This home has it all, smart floorplan, remodeled kitchen, updated light fixtures, fresh paint, newer carpet throughout and a nice yard for entertaining, playing or just relaxing. The huge master suite is upstairs along with a second full bath and 2 bedrooms. The downstairs features an office equipped with a wrap around desk and another full bathroom. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with plenty of space and great sight lines. The living room and dining room feature soaring cathedral ceilings that keep the space feeling spacious and filled with natural light. Take a quick stroll down the street to the newly remodeled pool or play a quick game of tennis. You will love this wonderful tract and neighborhood!