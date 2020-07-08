32111 Fall River Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Stunning home in the heart of Robinson Ranch. Private courtyard entry. Elegant formal living room with cathedral ceilings. The chef of the house will enjoy the completely remodeled kitchen with quartz counters with decorate mosaic backsplash, customized cabinets, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting, and a single compartment Frigidaire stainless steel sink. Wood laminate flooring throughout most living areas and bedrooms. Formal dining room views the huge backyard. Spacious family room features built-ins with quartz countertop and a handsome fireplace. Some additional features include crown moulding, baseboards, wood window sills, and door casings. Spacious and elegant Master bedroom suite featuring mountain views, walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a separate oval tub. Private, large yard to enjoy the outdoor living Robinson Ranch neighbors live all year long. Nestled at the base of the Saddleback mountains the community features award winning schools, hiking trails & is close to the Wilderness Park, O'Neil Regional Park, Tijeras’s Creek Golf Course & the Rancho Santa Margarita Lake. Homeowner's Association includes a gated pool & spa, tennis courts, parks with sport courts & BBQ's, tot lots, and more. Welcome home to Robinson Ranch!