All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 32111 Fall River Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
32111 Fall River Road
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

32111 Fall River Road

32111 Fall River Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

32111 Fall River Road, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Robinson Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning home in the heart of Robinson Ranch. Private courtyard entry. Elegant formal living room with cathedral ceilings. The chef of the house will enjoy the completely remodeled kitchen with quartz counters with decorate mosaic backsplash, customized cabinets, upgraded appliances, recessed lighting, and a single compartment Frigidaire stainless steel sink. Wood laminate flooring throughout most living areas and bedrooms. Formal dining room views the huge backyard. Spacious family room features built-ins with quartz countertop and a handsome fireplace. Some additional features include crown moulding, baseboards, wood window sills, and door casings. Spacious and elegant Master bedroom suite featuring mountain views, walk-in closet, dual sinks, and a separate oval tub. Private, large yard to enjoy the outdoor living Robinson Ranch neighbors live all year long. Nestled at the base of the Saddleback mountains the community features award winning schools, hiking trails & is close to the Wilderness Park, O'Neil Regional Park, Tijeras’s Creek Golf Course & the Rancho Santa Margarita Lake. Homeowner's Association includes a gated pool & spa, tennis courts, parks with sport courts & BBQ's, tot lots, and more. Welcome home to Robinson Ranch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32111 Fall River Road have any available units?
32111 Fall River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 32111 Fall River Road have?
Some of 32111 Fall River Road's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32111 Fall River Road currently offering any rent specials?
32111 Fall River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32111 Fall River Road pet-friendly?
No, 32111 Fall River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 32111 Fall River Road offer parking?
Yes, 32111 Fall River Road offers parking.
Does 32111 Fall River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32111 Fall River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32111 Fall River Road have a pool?
Yes, 32111 Fall River Road has a pool.
Does 32111 Fall River Road have accessible units?
No, 32111 Fall River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32111 Fall River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 32111 Fall River Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego