32 Vista Lago

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking pool garage

DESIRABLE LAKEFRONT LOCATION in the heart of Rancho Margarita! This gorgeous 2 Bedrooms /2 Bathrooms home is situated on an end unit lot with incredible views of the lake and Saddleback mountains. The soaring vaulted ceilings, abundance of natural light, and the tranquil surroundings give this home a peaceful environment. Other deluxe features include hardwood flooring, plantation shutters, interior laundry, 2 car-garage with additional storage, and an Open Floor Plan. Community amenities include private Floramar Community Pool, direct access to Lago Santa Margarita and SAMLARC amenities that include access to nearby beach club, lagoon and pools throughout Rancho Santa Margarita. Rancho Santa Margarita has many unique restaurants, shops, entertainment, and conveniences. Quick access to the 241 Toll Road or I-5. This is Great Opportunity that won’t last!