31 Violado

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool garage

Very desirable Bellflora community AND upper unit location. This two bedroom residence is beautiful and move in ready! Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters and custom cabinetry, gas stove and deep farm style sink. Lovely and neutral tile floors accent the just installed designer neutral carpet. There is even a cozy fireplace in the living space. This unit is light and bright and feels quite spacious. The 2nd bedroom features mirrored closets and organizers. The covered and private deck is perfect or relaxing and enjoying the tree, pool and park VIEWS. For your convenience there is an attached garage, WOW! You will love this unit and it's move in ready just for you!