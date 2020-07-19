All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 27 2019

31 Violado

31 Violado · No Longer Available
Location

31 Violado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Very desirable Bellflora community AND upper unit location. This two bedroom residence is beautiful and move in ready! Kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters and custom cabinetry, gas stove and deep farm style sink. Lovely and neutral tile floors accent the just installed designer neutral carpet. There is even a cozy fireplace in the living space. This unit is light and bright and feels quite spacious. The 2nd bedroom features mirrored closets and organizers. The covered and private deck is perfect or relaxing and enjoying the tree, pool and park VIEWS. For your convenience there is an attached garage, WOW! You will love this unit and it's move in ready just for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Violado have any available units?
31 Violado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Violado have?
Some of 31 Violado's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Violado currently offering any rent specials?
31 Violado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Violado pet-friendly?
No, 31 Violado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 31 Violado offer parking?
Yes, 31 Violado offers parking.
Does 31 Violado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Violado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Violado have a pool?
Yes, 31 Violado has a pool.
Does 31 Violado have accessible units?
No, 31 Violado does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Violado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Violado has units with dishwashers.
