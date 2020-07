Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

Beautifully upgraded, upper corner unit with breathtaking mountain and city light view. Spacious private front patio, within walking distance to major shopping center and restaurants. Cinepolis Luxury Cinema is just down the street. Plenty of guest parking and available street parking. Stone flooring throughout the house. Adjacent to large community pool and spa. Rancho Santa Margarita Lake is just a few minutes away. Easy access to 241 toll road.