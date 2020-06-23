All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 31 Anil.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
31 Anil
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

31 Anil

31 Anil · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

31 Anil, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Breathtaking views! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in central location. End unit. Walk to lake, parks, shops, dining. Top floor with vaulted ceilings. Light-filled living/dining/kitchen - REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED! Most of the unit was just recently painted in a refreshing light gray and the entire home has neutral tones. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Master suite has massive bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom is generous in size and also has a huge walk-in closet. Sliders off the living space lead to a large, bright patio overlooking snow-capped mountains and parks. Stroll down the path to the lake, which is just 10 minutes away. Easy walk to shopping, dining, movies and more. Quiet, well-maintained community with luxurious pool, hot tub, bbq area, and playground area. Located next to Monte Vista Park where there are basketball courts, tennis, playgrounds, another pool and plenty of green space. Ample parking. Parking permits have a $200/permit deposit. Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the hallway and washer/dryer are provided. What a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Anil have any available units?
31 Anil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Anil have?
Some of 31 Anil's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Anil currently offering any rent specials?
31 Anil is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Anil pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Anil is pet friendly.
Does 31 Anil offer parking?
Yes, 31 Anil offers parking.
Does 31 Anil have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 Anil offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Anil have a pool?
Yes, 31 Anil has a pool.
Does 31 Anil have accessible units?
No, 31 Anil does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Anil have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Anil has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego