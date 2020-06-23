Amenities

Breathtaking views! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in central location. End unit. Walk to lake, parks, shops, dining. Top floor with vaulted ceilings. Light-filled living/dining/kitchen - REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED! Most of the unit was just recently painted in a refreshing light gray and the entire home has neutral tones. Kitchen has stainless appliances. Master suite has massive bathroom and walk-in closet. Second bedroom is generous in size and also has a huge walk-in closet. Sliders off the living space lead to a large, bright patio overlooking snow-capped mountains and parks. Stroll down the path to the lake, which is just 10 minutes away. Easy walk to shopping, dining, movies and more. Quiet, well-maintained community with luxurious pool, hot tub, bbq area, and playground area. Located next to Monte Vista Park where there are basketball courts, tennis, playgrounds, another pool and plenty of green space. Ample parking. Parking permits have a $200/permit deposit. Pets will be considered with additional pet deposit. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living room. Laundry hookups are conveniently located in the hallway and washer/dryer are provided. What a great place to call home!