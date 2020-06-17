Amenities

This beautiful home has been Customized with additions, taking it from a 1,500 sq. ft home to an impressive 2,234 sq ft, 4 Bedroom home with a Huge LOFT!! Conveniently located only a short walk away from the RSM Lake, Beach Club, O'Neill Park and shopping! This property has been freshly painted inside and out, and features wood floors, granite kitchen countertops, brand new stainless gas stove, Ecobee smart home thermostat, double paned windows, ceiling fans, brand new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. You'll enjoy gorgeous views of the Saddleback Mountains, as well as a beautifully hardscaped slate tile backyard featuring mature fruit trees. Its a wonderful family friendly neighborhood in the heart of RSM.