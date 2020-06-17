All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:39 PM

3 Cebolla

3 Cebolla · No Longer Available
Location

3 Cebolla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
This beautiful home has been Customized with additions, taking it from a 1,500 sq. ft home to an impressive 2,234 sq ft, 4 Bedroom home with a Huge LOFT!! Conveniently located only a short walk away from the RSM Lake, Beach Club, O'Neill Park and shopping! This property has been freshly painted inside and out, and features wood floors, granite kitchen countertops, brand new stainless gas stove, Ecobee smart home thermostat, double paned windows, ceiling fans, brand new carpet in bedrooms, beautiful vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. You'll enjoy gorgeous views of the Saddleback Mountains, as well as a beautifully hardscaped slate tile backyard featuring mature fruit trees. Its a wonderful family friendly neighborhood in the heart of RSM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

