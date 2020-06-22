All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Calle Marta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Calle Marta

3 Calle Marta · No Longer Available
Location

3 Calle Marta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Very well maintained spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in a quiet cul de sac street in Melinda Heights area. The laminate flooring entry opens up to carpeted formal living/dining room areas. Separated behind the walls is family room with fireplace than open to the large kitchen with big island. Walk in pantry and separate laundry area. All 4 bedrooms are located in second level. Generous size of master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet and built in organizer. Spacious three other bedrooms all has walk in closet and built in organizer. Large wrap around private backyard with flowers and fruit trees. Within walking distance to elementary school and community park/pool. Access to RSM Beach Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Calle Marta have any available units?
3 Calle Marta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Calle Marta have?
Some of 3 Calle Marta's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Calle Marta currently offering any rent specials?
3 Calle Marta isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Calle Marta pet-friendly?
No, 3 Calle Marta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 3 Calle Marta offer parking?
No, 3 Calle Marta does not offer parking.
Does 3 Calle Marta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Calle Marta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Calle Marta have a pool?
Yes, 3 Calle Marta has a pool.
Does 3 Calle Marta have accessible units?
No, 3 Calle Marta does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Calle Marta have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Calle Marta does not have units with dishwashers.
