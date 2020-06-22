3 Calle Marta

Amenities

walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Very well maintained spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in a quiet cul de sac street in Melinda Heights area. The laminate flooring entry opens up to carpeted formal living/dining room areas. Separated behind the walls is family room with fireplace than open to the large kitchen with big island. Walk in pantry and separate laundry area. All 4 bedrooms are located in second level. Generous size of master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet and built in organizer. Spacious three other bedrooms all has walk in closet and built in organizer. Large wrap around private backyard with flowers and fruit trees. Within walking distance to elementary school and community park/pool. Access to RSM Beach Club.