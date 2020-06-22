3 Calle Marta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688 SAMLARC
Amenities
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Very well maintained spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home located in a quiet cul de sac street in Melinda Heights area. The laminate flooring entry opens up to carpeted formal living/dining room areas. Separated behind the walls is family room with fireplace than open to the large kitchen with big island. Walk in pantry and separate laundry area. All 4 bedrooms are located in second level. Generous size of master bedroom and bathroom with walk in closet and built in organizer. Spacious three other bedrooms all has walk in closet and built in organizer. Large wrap around private backyard with flowers and fruit trees. Within walking distance to elementary school and community park/pool. Access to RSM Beach Club.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
