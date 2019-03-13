28 Via Meseta

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Bright upper unit. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Laminate floors and plantation shutters. has 1 carport. Don't miss out on this home and this price! Must have good credit.