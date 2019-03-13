All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
28 Via Meseta
28 Via Meseta

28 via Meseta · No Longer Available
Location

28 via Meseta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Bright upper unit. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Includes refrigerator and washer and dryer. Laminate floors and plantation shutters. has 1 carport. Don't miss out on this home and this price! Must have good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Via Meseta have any available units?
28 Via Meseta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Via Meseta have?
Some of 28 Via Meseta's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Via Meseta currently offering any rent specials?
28 Via Meseta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Via Meseta pet-friendly?
No, 28 Via Meseta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 28 Via Meseta offer parking?
Yes, 28 Via Meseta offers parking.
Does 28 Via Meseta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Via Meseta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Via Meseta have a pool?
No, 28 Via Meseta does not have a pool.
Does 28 Via Meseta have accessible units?
No, 28 Via Meseta does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Via Meseta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Via Meseta has units with dishwashers.
