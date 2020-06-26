All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated August 18 2019 at 4:04 AM

28 Sevilla

28 Sevilla · No Longer Available
Location

28 Sevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Best location in Tesoro Trails! Largest floor plan also! Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bathroom home in the interior section of the tract. This tri-level home features a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, along with the attached 2 car garage. Second floor has a bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and a very large great room, perfect for entertaining. Lovely mountain views can be seen from the great room and the adjacent covered deck. The kitchen features stylish granite counters and stainless appliances. A large island completes the modern look. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious master, with its own walk-in closet and bathroom featuring a large soaking tub. The master has great views as well! A tot lot and tables just outside your door provides convenient outdoor fun. Desirable location is just off the 241 Toll Road and near restaurants and shops including Walmart, Target, Lowe's,
and Pavilions. Walk to Vista Verde Park with large sports fields, picnic areas, and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Sevilla have any available units?
28 Sevilla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Sevilla have?
Some of 28 Sevilla's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Sevilla currently offering any rent specials?
28 Sevilla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Sevilla pet-friendly?
No, 28 Sevilla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 28 Sevilla offer parking?
Yes, 28 Sevilla offers parking.
Does 28 Sevilla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Sevilla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Sevilla have a pool?
No, 28 Sevilla does not have a pool.
Does 28 Sevilla have accessible units?
No, 28 Sevilla does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Sevilla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Sevilla has units with dishwashers.
