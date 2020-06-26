28 Sevilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Best location in Tesoro Trails! Largest floor plan also! Excellent 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bathroom home in the interior section of the tract. This tri-level home features a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, along with the attached 2 car garage. Second floor has a bathroom, laundry, kitchen, and a very large great room, perfect for entertaining. Lovely mountain views can be seen from the great room and the adjacent covered deck. The kitchen features stylish granite counters and stainless appliances. A large island completes the modern look. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the spacious master, with its own walk-in closet and bathroom featuring a large soaking tub. The master has great views as well! A tot lot and tables just outside your door provides convenient outdoor fun. Desirable location is just off the 241 Toll Road and near restaurants and shops including Walmart, Target, Lowe's,

and Pavilions. Walk to Vista Verde Park with large sports fields, picnic areas, and playground!