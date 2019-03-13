All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
241 Pasto Rico.
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
241 Pasto Rico
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

241 Pasto Rico

241 Pasto Rico · (949) 709-4420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Pasto Rico, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 241 Pasto Rico · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
241 Pasto Rico Available 07/01/20 2 Master Bedrooms Up, Great Living Down! - Located in one of RSM's most desirable neighborhoods, this townhome's open living space downstairs and dual masters upstairs may be just what you're looking for! The living room offers a cozy fireplace, and off the dining area is a good size private patio. This unit comes with a single car garage (detached), as well as an assigned parking space. Short walk to award winning K-8 school, Arroyo Vista. While the complex does have a nice community pool, you also have access to all of SAMLARC's amenities, which include lots of pools, parks, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and of course, the lake. Come check it out!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 241 Pasto Rico have any available units?
241 Pasto Rico has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Pasto Rico have?
Some of 241 Pasto Rico's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Pasto Rico currently offering any rent specials?
241 Pasto Rico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Pasto Rico pet-friendly?
No, 241 Pasto Rico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 241 Pasto Rico offer parking?
Yes, 241 Pasto Rico offers parking.
Does 241 Pasto Rico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Pasto Rico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Pasto Rico have a pool?
Yes, 241 Pasto Rico has a pool.
Does 241 Pasto Rico have accessible units?
No, 241 Pasto Rico does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Pasto Rico have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Pasto Rico does not have units with dishwashers.

