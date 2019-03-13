Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

241 Pasto Rico Available 07/01/20 2 Master Bedrooms Up, Great Living Down! - Located in one of RSM's most desirable neighborhoods, this townhome's open living space downstairs and dual masters upstairs may be just what you're looking for! The living room offers a cozy fireplace, and off the dining area is a good size private patio. This unit comes with a single car garage (detached), as well as an assigned parking space. Short walk to award winning K-8 school, Arroyo Vista. While the complex does have a nice community pool, you also have access to all of SAMLARC's amenities, which include lots of pools, parks, tennis, volleyball, basketball, and of course, the lake. Come check it out!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5107410)