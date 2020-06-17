All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
21475 Dahlia Court
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

21475 Dahlia Court

21475 Dahlia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

21475 Dahlia Ct, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Rancho Cielo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to lease this totally UPGRADED TOWNHOME! Less than 3 years old and centrally located in Dahlia Court in Rancho Santa Margarita this strikingly good looking 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is loaded with lots of natural light, with large picture windows and peaceful views. Enter through the attached 2 car garage or through your front door. Step into the first floor and walk upstairs to the fabulous OPEN CONCEPT living, dining and kitchen area, as well as the very private, covered balcony with beautiful Saddleback Mountain views perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This lovely home features attractive, fashionable laminate floors that complement the new light grey carpet and paint. The wonderful gourmet kitchen is equipped with sleek quartz counters, stainless appliances & fresh white cabinets. Other upgrades include recessed lighting, window coverings, ceiling fans, and a tank less water heater with hot water circulation system. Make your way upstairs to the spacious Master Suite with large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, large shower, & separate toilet room. Also on this level is the second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom with tub, shower and vanity. The laundry room is conveniently located on this floor and the lease includes the full size washer & dryer. Dahlia Court is conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping centers, RSM Lake, Cinepolis & Toll Roads. **Walk to nearby parks, restaurants, and retail centers. The perfect place to call HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21475 Dahlia Court have any available units?
21475 Dahlia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21475 Dahlia Court have?
Some of 21475 Dahlia Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21475 Dahlia Court currently offering any rent specials?
21475 Dahlia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21475 Dahlia Court pet-friendly?
No, 21475 Dahlia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21475 Dahlia Court offer parking?
Yes, 21475 Dahlia Court offers parking.
Does 21475 Dahlia Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21475 Dahlia Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21475 Dahlia Court have a pool?
No, 21475 Dahlia Court does not have a pool.
Does 21475 Dahlia Court have accessible units?
No, 21475 Dahlia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21475 Dahlia Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21475 Dahlia Court does not have units with dishwashers.
