21475 Dahlia Court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing opportunity to lease this totally UPGRADED TOWNHOME! Less than 3 years old and centrally located in Dahlia Court in Rancho Santa Margarita this strikingly good looking 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is loaded with lots of natural light, with large picture windows and peaceful views. Enter through the attached 2 car garage or through your front door. Step into the first floor and walk upstairs to the fabulous OPEN CONCEPT living, dining and kitchen area, as well as the very private, covered balcony with beautiful Saddleback Mountain views perfect for relaxing or entertaining. This lovely home features attractive, fashionable laminate floors that complement the new light grey carpet and paint. The wonderful gourmet kitchen is equipped with sleek quartz counters, stainless appliances & fresh white cabinets. Other upgrades include recessed lighting, window coverings, ceiling fans, and a tank less water heater with hot water circulation system. Make your way upstairs to the spacious Master Suite with large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, large shower, & separate toilet room. Also on this level is the second bedroom with an ensuite bathroom with tub, shower and vanity. The laundry room is conveniently located on this floor and the lease includes the full size washer & dryer. Dahlia Court is conveniently located near award winning schools, shopping centers, RSM Lake, Cinepolis & Toll Roads. **Walk to nearby parks, restaurants, and retail centers. The perfect place to call HOME!