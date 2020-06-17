21451 Vista Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool hot tub

Please call Linda Chicas, Listing Agent (949)573-8523, with any questions on this Gorgeous, Park-Like backyard home! Rare opportunity to live in the coveted Highland Estates in Robinson Ranch. One of only 8 near-new, luxury homes located on a private, single-loaded cul-de-sac street offering commanding views of the Saddle back Mountain hillside surrounded by the sounds of nature. Beautifully upgraded throughout, this residence has five bedrooms w/walk-in closets & four bathrooms, including a main level bedroom & bathroom & an over-sized secondary master suite/bonus room. This home features marble tile & laminate flooring, custom crown molding, ceiling fans, stylish lighting fixtures & window treatments, & pre-wired for a solar power system. An inviting entry introduces a main level w/a versatile flex room & a designer kitchen complete w/dining area w/backyard access, an island, walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, white Shaker cabinetry, granite counter tops, a handy pot-filler & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to open space with hiking trails, community pool, spa, basketball, tot lot, sports fields and playground all within a short stroll. Welcome Home!!!