21451 Vista Drive

Amenities
Please call Linda Chicas, Listing Agent (949)573-8523, with any questions on this Gorgeous, Park-Like backyard home! Rare opportunity to live in the coveted Highland Estates in Robinson Ranch. One of only 8 near-new, luxury homes located on a private, single-loaded cul-de-sac street offering commanding views of the Saddle back Mountain hillside surrounded by the sounds of nature. Beautifully upgraded throughout, this residence has five bedrooms w/walk-in closets & four bathrooms, including a main level bedroom & bathroom & an over-sized secondary master suite/bonus room. This home features marble tile & laminate flooring, custom crown molding, ceiling fans, stylish lighting fixtures & window treatments, & pre-wired for a solar power system. An inviting entry introduces a main level w/a versatile flex room & a designer kitchen complete w/dining area w/backyard access, an island, walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, white Shaker cabinetry, granite counter tops, a handy pot-filler & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to open space with hiking trails, community pool, spa, basketball, tot lot, sports fields and playground all within a short stroll. Welcome Home!!!