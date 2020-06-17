All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
21451 Vista Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:27 AM

21451 Vista Drive

21451 Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21451 Vista Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Please call Linda Chicas, Listing Agent (949)573-8523, with any questions on this Gorgeous, Park-Like backyard home! Rare opportunity to live in the coveted Highland Estates in Robinson Ranch. One of only 8 near-new, luxury homes located on a private, single-loaded cul-de-sac street offering commanding views of the Saddle back Mountain hillside surrounded by the sounds of nature. Beautifully upgraded throughout, this residence has five bedrooms w/walk-in closets & four bathrooms, including a main level bedroom & bathroom & an over-sized secondary master suite/bonus room. This home features marble tile & laminate flooring, custom crown molding, ceiling fans, stylish lighting fixtures & window treatments, & pre-wired for a solar power system. An inviting entry introduces a main level w/a versatile flex room & a designer kitchen complete w/dining area w/backyard access, an island, walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry, white Shaker cabinetry, granite counter tops, a handy pot-filler & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to open space with hiking trails, community pool, spa, basketball, tot lot, sports fields and playground all within a short stroll. Welcome Home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21451 Vista Drive have any available units?
21451 Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21451 Vista Drive have?
Some of 21451 Vista Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21451 Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21451 Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21451 Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21451 Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21451 Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21451 Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 21451 Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21451 Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21451 Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21451 Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 21451 Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21451 Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21451 Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21451 Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

