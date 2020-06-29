21341 Birdhollow Drive

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking putting green bbq/grill garage

Beautiful four bedroom home in the highly sought after area of Robinson Ranch. This stunning, upgraded home has one bedroom downstairs and the master and two others upstairs in addition to a spacious loft with a fireplace! The master bathroom has been totally remodeled with amazing neutral stone. Off the master bedroom is a huge deck for relaxing and looking out over the scenic canyon, or when it is chilly, you can relax inside next to the second cozy fireplace, this one in the master bedroom! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the downstairs are just the beginning of the upgrades. A fully remodeled kitchen is open to the family room and another bonus area that can be used as a second family room, playroom, or office! Neutral granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and stunning cabinets with brushed nickel fixtures make this kitchen an ideal spot to cook and gather. For those beautiful California days and nights, the backyard is an absolute dream! There is an inviting fire pit to gather around, stone island with built in BBQ, eating area, cooler, and refrigerator. Two separate areas that could be set up for tables or lounging, and a putting green. There is a three car garage with a ton of storage, a work bench, and an epoxy floor. A twenty five foot driveway rounds out this home that you won't want to miss!