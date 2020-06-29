All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:27 AM

21341 Birdhollow Drive

21341 Birdhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21341 Birdhollow Drive, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Trabuco Highlands

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful four bedroom home in the highly sought after area of Robinson Ranch. This stunning, upgraded home has one bedroom downstairs and the master and two others upstairs in addition to a spacious loft with a fireplace! The master bathroom has been totally remodeled with amazing neutral stone. Off the master bedroom is a huge deck for relaxing and looking out over the scenic canyon, or when it is chilly, you can relax inside next to the second cozy fireplace, this one in the master bedroom! Gorgeous wood floors throughout the downstairs are just the beginning of the upgrades. A fully remodeled kitchen is open to the family room and another bonus area that can be used as a second family room, playroom, or office! Neutral granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and stunning cabinets with brushed nickel fixtures make this kitchen an ideal spot to cook and gather. For those beautiful California days and nights, the backyard is an absolute dream! There is an inviting fire pit to gather around, stone island with built in BBQ, eating area, cooler, and refrigerator. Two separate areas that could be set up for tables or lounging, and a putting green. There is a three car garage with a ton of storage, a work bench, and an epoxy floor. A twenty five foot driveway rounds out this home that you won't want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have any available units?
21341 Birdhollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have?
Some of 21341 Birdhollow Drive's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21341 Birdhollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21341 Birdhollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21341 Birdhollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21341 Birdhollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21341 Birdhollow Drive offers parking.
Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21341 Birdhollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have a pool?
No, 21341 Birdhollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 21341 Birdhollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21341 Birdhollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21341 Birdhollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
