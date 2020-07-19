21 Roquedo

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO TERRAMONTE NEIGHBORHOOD! This gem is located on a corner lot, of a cul-de-sac street. The home generously has 5 bedrooms, with one bed and bath on the main level, 3 baths and a 3-car garage. Enter into an impressive grand entry with high ceilings. Welcome your guests to your spacious formal living and dining rooms. Relax and entertain in your family room with a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen and breakfast nook with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a five-burner stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful dark laminate floors, neutral tone tiles and plantation shutters throughout. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, remodeled master bath with granite counter tops, separate tub and shower with upgraded tile and updated fixtures. Hallway bathroom features dual sink, granite counter tops, tile shower and updated fixtures. This home is a must see. The Terramonte neighborhood is one of the most sought after communities with unbelievable amenities. Near award winning Arroyo Vista school, community pool, park and tennis courts, hiking trail through O’Neil Park and Tijeras Creek Golf course. Don’t wait. Schedule your showing today!