All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 21 Roquedo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
21 Roquedo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 Roquedo

21 Roquedo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Roquedo, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
WELCOME HOME TO TERRAMONTE NEIGHBORHOOD! This gem is located on a corner lot, of a cul-de-sac street. The home generously has 5 bedrooms, with one bed and bath on the main level, 3 baths and a 3-car garage. Enter into an impressive grand entry with high ceilings. Welcome your guests to your spacious formal living and dining rooms. Relax and entertain in your family room with a cozy fireplace. Upgraded kitchen and breakfast nook with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a five-burner stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful dark laminate floors, neutral tone tiles and plantation shutters throughout. Spacious master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, remodeled master bath with granite counter tops, separate tub and shower with upgraded tile and updated fixtures. Hallway bathroom features dual sink, granite counter tops, tile shower and updated fixtures. This home is a must see. The Terramonte neighborhood is one of the most sought after communities with unbelievable amenities. Near award winning Arroyo Vista school, community pool, park and tennis courts, hiking trail through O’Neil Park and Tijeras Creek Golf course. Don’t wait. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Roquedo have any available units?
21 Roquedo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Roquedo have?
Some of 21 Roquedo's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Roquedo currently offering any rent specials?
21 Roquedo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Roquedo pet-friendly?
No, 21 Roquedo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21 Roquedo offer parking?
Yes, 21 Roquedo offers parking.
Does 21 Roquedo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Roquedo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Roquedo have a pool?
Yes, 21 Roquedo has a pool.
Does 21 Roquedo have accessible units?
No, 21 Roquedo does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Roquedo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Roquedo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego