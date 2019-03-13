21 Calle De Las Sonatas

Amenities

Call or Text Devin at 949-328-6995 for a private showing! Beautiful Detached 3 bedroom Townhome situated on a Cul De Sac, Rare Corner Location with Larger Patio. Open and Spacious throughout with Lots of Light. Living Room features a cozy Gas Fireplace, the Dining room has patio doors leading to Entertainers Wrap around Patio. 1/2 Bath on the Ground Floor and Direct Access to the 2 car Attached Garage with Laundry Area. Master Bedroom with a Walk-In Closet and Dual sinks and Oval tub in Master Bath. Wood Laminate Floors through Living areas, ceramic tile in Kitchen and Baths, carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy RSM Lake privileges, Tennis, BBQ, Pool Clubhouse, Picnic area and Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.