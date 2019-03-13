All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
21 Calle De Las Sonatas

Location

21 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Call or Text Devin at 949-328-6995 for a private showing! Beautiful Detached 3 bedroom Townhome situated on a Cul De Sac, Rare Corner Location with Larger Patio. Open and Spacious throughout with Lots of Light. Living Room features a cozy Gas Fireplace, the Dining room has patio doors leading to Entertainers Wrap around Patio. 1/2 Bath on the Ground Floor and Direct Access to the 2 car Attached Garage with Laundry Area. Master Bedroom with a Walk-In Closet and Dual sinks and Oval tub in Master Bath. Wood Laminate Floors through Living areas, ceramic tile in Kitchen and Baths, carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy RSM Lake privileges, Tennis, BBQ, Pool Clubhouse, Picnic area and Close to Schools, Parks, Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have any available units?
21 Calle De Las Sonatas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have?
Some of 21 Calle De Las Sonatas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Calle De Las Sonatas currently offering any rent specials?
21 Calle De Las Sonatas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Calle De Las Sonatas pet-friendly?
No, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas offer parking?
Yes, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas offers parking.
Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have a pool?
Yes, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas has a pool.
Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have accessible units?
No, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Calle De Las Sonatas have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Calle De Las Sonatas does not have units with dishwashers.

