2 Via Cordoba Available 05/15/19 Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA CONDO - End unit 1 BR 1 BA condo in the Corte Melina Community. Attached 1 car private garage with opener and direct access into condo. Laundry room in garage, washer and dryer included. Kitchen has gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Living room/dining area with fireplace. Bedroom with ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom with duel sinks and tub/shower combo. Association pool, spa and lounge area privileges. Close to the Town Center shopping center. Near the 241 toll road. A cat will be considered with an additional deposit, sorry no dogs.



(RLNE2080443)