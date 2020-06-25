All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Via Cordoba
2 Via Cordoba

2 Via Cordoba · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
SAMLARC
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
Location

2 Via Cordoba, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Via Cordoba Available 05/15/19 Beautiful 1 BR 1 BA CONDO - End unit 1 BR 1 BA condo in the Corte Melina Community. Attached 1 car private garage with opener and direct access into condo. Laundry room in garage, washer and dryer included. Kitchen has gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Living room/dining area with fireplace. Bedroom with ceiling fan and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom with duel sinks and tub/shower combo. Association pool, spa and lounge area privileges. Close to the Town Center shopping center. Near the 241 toll road. A cat will be considered with an additional deposit, sorry no dogs.

(RLNE2080443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Via Cordoba have any available units?
2 Via Cordoba doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Via Cordoba have?
Some of 2 Via Cordoba's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Via Cordoba currently offering any rent specials?
2 Via Cordoba is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Via Cordoba pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Via Cordoba is pet friendly.
Does 2 Via Cordoba offer parking?
Yes, 2 Via Cordoba offers parking.
Does 2 Via Cordoba have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Via Cordoba offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Via Cordoba have a pool?
Yes, 2 Via Cordoba has a pool.
Does 2 Via Cordoba have accessible units?
No, 2 Via Cordoba does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Via Cordoba have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Via Cordoba has units with dishwashers.
