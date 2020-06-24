18 Via Caseta.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

WELCOME to your TURNKEY, DETACHED single family home in the highly sought after Villavante community of Rancho Santa Margarita!!! Upon entering, the light and bright interior coupled with high ceilings gives the home a spacious, yet inviting feeling. The downstairs family room features a fireplace, Berber carpet and plantation shutters. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood flooring, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and a bar that opens to the lit dining area. Sliding glass doors lead you from the dining area to the low maintenance, hardscape backyard with covered patio and vinyl fencing. The downstairs also features a bathroom, access to the two- car garage with laundry hook ups, and generous under stair storage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling and plenty of closet space. The large master bath features dual sinks, shower and separate tub. Two secondary bedrooms and an additional full bathroom complete the upstairs. This home is in the Capistrano Unified School District and is less than one mile from Award Winning Arroyo Vista K-8 school! In addition to Villavante community pool access, this home includes the amenities of SAMLARC, which includes access to nearby pools, tennis courts, the Beach Club and Lagoon.