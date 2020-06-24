All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
18 Via Caseta.
18 Via Caseta

18 via Caseta · No Longer Available
Location

18 via Caseta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WELCOME to your TURNKEY, DETACHED single family home in the highly sought after Villavante community of Rancho Santa Margarita!!! Upon entering, the light and bright interior coupled with high ceilings gives the home a spacious, yet inviting feeling. The downstairs family room features a fireplace, Berber carpet and plantation shutters. The upgraded kitchen features granite countertops, hardwood flooring, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and a bar that opens to the lit dining area. Sliding glass doors lead you from the dining area to the low maintenance, hardscape backyard with covered patio and vinyl fencing. The downstairs also features a bathroom, access to the two- car garage with laundry hook ups, and generous under stair storage. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a cathedral ceiling and plenty of closet space. The large master bath features dual sinks, shower and separate tub. Two secondary bedrooms and an additional full bathroom complete the upstairs. This home is in the Capistrano Unified School District and is less than one mile from Award Winning Arroyo Vista K-8 school! In addition to Villavante community pool access, this home includes the amenities of SAMLARC, which includes access to nearby pools, tennis courts, the Beach Club and Lagoon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 18 Via Caseta have any available units?
18 Via Caseta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 Via Caseta have?
Some of 18 Via Caseta's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Via Caseta currently offering any rent specials?
18 Via Caseta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Via Caseta pet-friendly?
No, 18 Via Caseta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 18 Via Caseta offer parking?
Yes, 18 Via Caseta offers parking.
Does 18 Via Caseta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Via Caseta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Via Caseta have a pool?
Yes, 18 Via Caseta has a pool.
Does 18 Via Caseta have accessible units?
No, 18 Via Caseta does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Via Caseta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Via Caseta has units with dishwashers.

