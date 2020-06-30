18 El Corazon

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Charming Turnkey property is just what you have been waiting for! This three bedroom and three full bath home is in the gated Los Paseos community of Rancho Santa Margarita. Centrally located, the home is within walking distance to many of RSM's most popular restaurants, stores, and Central Park. The house has many upgrades including, granite counters, Plantation shutters, new floors throughout, new paint, stainless steel appliances, and newly finished white cabinets. There is an eating area off of the kitchen and a spacious living area with fireplace. The main floor has a bedroom with nearby full bath. There are two bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bathrooms attached. The Master bath has double sinks and lots of closet space.

Completing the upstairs is an enclosed laundry area. The yard offers plenty of outdoor space for entertaining or to simply relax by the tranquil water fountain. The garage has built in storage direct access to the home.. Behind the gate is a community pool and spa and barbecue area.