Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
18 El Corazon
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:00 AM

18 El Corazon

18 El Corazon · No Longer Available
Location

18 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Charming Turnkey property is just what you have been waiting for! This three bedroom and three full bath home is in the gated Los Paseos community of Rancho Santa Margarita. Centrally located, the home is within walking distance to many of RSM's most popular restaurants, stores, and Central Park. The house has many upgrades including, granite counters, Plantation shutters, new floors throughout, new paint, stainless steel appliances, and newly finished white cabinets. There is an eating area off of the kitchen and a spacious living area with fireplace. The main floor has a bedroom with nearby full bath. There are two bedrooms upstairs each with their own full bathrooms attached. The Master bath has double sinks and lots of closet space.
Completing the upstairs is an enclosed laundry area. The yard offers plenty of outdoor space for entertaining or to simply relax by the tranquil water fountain. The garage has built in storage direct access to the home.. Behind the gate is a community pool and spa and barbecue area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 El Corazon have any available units?
18 El Corazon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 El Corazon have?
Some of 18 El Corazon's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 El Corazon currently offering any rent specials?
18 El Corazon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 El Corazon pet-friendly?
No, 18 El Corazon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 18 El Corazon offer parking?
Yes, 18 El Corazon offers parking.
Does 18 El Corazon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 El Corazon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 El Corazon have a pool?
Yes, 18 El Corazon has a pool.
Does 18 El Corazon have accessible units?
No, 18 El Corazon does not have accessible units.
Does 18 El Corazon have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 El Corazon does not have units with dishwashers.

