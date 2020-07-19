17 E Greenbrier

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This turnkey and immaculate home is nestled in the Rolling Hills of the prestigious guard gated community of Dove Canyon. It offers 5 bedrooms with 3 baths, 3000 Sq.Ft. With an Open Floor Plan Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, lots of Natural light. Separate Family Room with Fireplace that opens up to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen offers Corian counter tops, Island, Double Ovens and Lots of Cabinet Space. Upstairs enjoy the serenity and tranquility of the luxurious masters suite with an archway that opens to the private retreat and additional mirrored closet. Complete new paint for the interior and new carpet upstairs. In the back yard enjoy the breezy afternoon in the freshly manicured back yard that includes a concrete Patio and BBQ. Dove Canyon is a gated resort style community with 24 hour security. Enjoy the endless amenities of Dove Canyon including the private Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Country club, Hiking Trails, Park, Playground, Tennis and Basketball Courts Pool and Spa.