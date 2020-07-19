All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 17 E Greenbrier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
17 E Greenbrier
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:57 AM

17 E Greenbrier

17 East Greenbrier · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

17 East Greenbrier, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This turnkey and immaculate home is nestled in the Rolling Hills of the prestigious guard gated community of Dove Canyon. It offers 5 bedrooms with 3 baths, 3000 Sq.Ft. With an Open Floor Plan Featuring Vaulted Ceilings, lots of Natural light. Separate Family Room with Fireplace that opens up to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen offers Corian counter tops, Island, Double Ovens and Lots of Cabinet Space. Upstairs enjoy the serenity and tranquility of the luxurious masters suite with an archway that opens to the private retreat and additional mirrored closet. Complete new paint for the interior and new carpet upstairs. In the back yard enjoy the breezy afternoon in the freshly manicured back yard that includes a concrete Patio and BBQ. Dove Canyon is a gated resort style community with 24 hour security. Enjoy the endless amenities of Dove Canyon including the private Jack Nicklaus Golf Course, Country club, Hiking Trails, Park, Playground, Tennis and Basketball Courts Pool and Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 E Greenbrier have any available units?
17 E Greenbrier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 E Greenbrier have?
Some of 17 E Greenbrier's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 E Greenbrier currently offering any rent specials?
17 E Greenbrier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E Greenbrier pet-friendly?
No, 17 E Greenbrier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 17 E Greenbrier offer parking?
No, 17 E Greenbrier does not offer parking.
Does 17 E Greenbrier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 E Greenbrier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E Greenbrier have a pool?
Yes, 17 E Greenbrier has a pool.
Does 17 E Greenbrier have accessible units?
No, 17 E Greenbrier does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E Greenbrier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 E Greenbrier has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego