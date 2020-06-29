17 Breezy Meadows

Amenities

Nestled Near the Hills and The City - Rancho Santa Margarita Gem! - This 1467 sq. ft. 3 BA, 2.5 BA charming detached home is located in a quiet cul de sac of Rancho Santa Margarita. The downstairs area of this home boasts lots of charm with beautiful wood flooring, wood shutters, high ceilings, gas fireplace and large windows that brighten up the area. In the kitchen you will find plenty of honey colored cabinets for storage, black granite counter tops, a gas range, a convection microwave and stainless appliances. Leading upstairs is a nice carpeted comfortable staircase that leads to sizeable guest rooms and a great master with an en suite, and all of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. This home also offers an attached two car garage with plenty of storage units and a nice patio for you to enjoy. Don't wait contact *Realtor, Elva Rendon at HCM Property Management, 949-734-7309 to schedule your viewing today!



No Cats Allowed



