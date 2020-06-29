All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
17 Breezy Meadows
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

17 Breezy Meadows

17 Breezy Meadows · No Longer Available
Location

17 Breezy Meadows, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nestled Near the Hills and The City - Rancho Santa Margarita Gem! - This 1467 sq. ft. 3 BA, 2.5 BA charming detached home is located in a quiet cul de sac of Rancho Santa Margarita. The downstairs area of this home boasts lots of charm with beautiful wood flooring, wood shutters, high ceilings, gas fireplace and large windows that brighten up the area. In the kitchen you will find plenty of honey colored cabinets for storage, black granite counter tops, a gas range, a convection microwave and stainless appliances. Leading upstairs is a nice carpeted comfortable staircase that leads to sizeable guest rooms and a great master with an en suite, and all of the bedrooms have ceiling fans. This home also offers an attached two car garage with plenty of storage units and a nice patio for you to enjoy. Don't wait contact *Realtor, Elva Rendon at HCM Property Management, 949-734-7309 to schedule your viewing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5250691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Breezy Meadows have any available units?
17 Breezy Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Breezy Meadows have?
Some of 17 Breezy Meadows's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Breezy Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
17 Breezy Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Breezy Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Breezy Meadows is pet friendly.
Does 17 Breezy Meadows offer parking?
Yes, 17 Breezy Meadows offers parking.
Does 17 Breezy Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Breezy Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Breezy Meadows have a pool?
No, 17 Breezy Meadows does not have a pool.
Does 17 Breezy Meadows have accessible units?
No, 17 Breezy Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Breezy Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Breezy Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.

