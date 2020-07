Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful and quiet upper end unit in Las Flores. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz counter top, new refrigerator and microwave. New flooring throughout. Unit has been freshly painted. Newer AC unit. Come and see the view of the Saddleback mountains from your living room. This unit is close to the pool and spa.

Tenants will enjoy membership to Rancho Santa Margarita Lake. Great schools and shopping close by.