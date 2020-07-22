16 Colibri

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court volleyball court

Picture perfect townhome in the Resort-like community of Sierra Verde! This lovely townhome is a rare end unit with gloriously high ceilings, built-in nooks, recessed lighting, newer dual paned insulated doors and windows. A bright & beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and travertine flooring. The dining room opens to the living room and lush large wrap-around backyard. The laundry room is impressively spacious with tons of storage. A darling powder room fully upgraded to dazzle! Upstairs boasts Dual Master Suites each with spacious views from large windows and generously sized Master bathrooms, complete with a luxurious soaking tub and skylight for an abundance of natural light! Dual vanities in the largest Master bathroom and stylized architecture with soaring cathedral ceilings. The secondary Master Suite offers a quaint bay window with custom built-in seating and hidden storage. Additionally, there is a large 2 car garage for plenty of storage! Quiet Neighborhood near Award Winning Schools, 5 Freeways/133 Tollroads, Beaches, Shopping, Hospitals. HOA (SAMLARC) includes privileges to Lake, Beach, Tennis Courts, Volleyball & more! Settle & Enjoy your own Resort-Style living.