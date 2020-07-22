All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

16 Colibri

16 Colibri · No Longer Available
Location

16 Colibri, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Picture perfect townhome in the Resort-like community of Sierra Verde! This lovely townhome is a rare end unit with gloriously high ceilings, built-in nooks, recessed lighting, newer dual paned insulated doors and windows. A bright & beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and travertine flooring. The dining room opens to the living room and lush large wrap-around backyard. The laundry room is impressively spacious with tons of storage. A darling powder room fully upgraded to dazzle! Upstairs boasts Dual Master Suites each with spacious views from large windows and generously sized Master bathrooms, complete with a luxurious soaking tub and skylight for an abundance of natural light! Dual vanities in the largest Master bathroom and stylized architecture with soaring cathedral ceilings. The secondary Master Suite offers a quaint bay window with custom built-in seating and hidden storage. Additionally, there is a large 2 car garage for plenty of storage! Quiet Neighborhood near Award Winning Schools, 5 Freeways/133 Tollroads, Beaches, Shopping, Hospitals. HOA (SAMLARC) includes privileges to Lake, Beach, Tennis Courts, Volleyball & more! Settle & Enjoy your own Resort-Style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Colibri have any available units?
16 Colibri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Colibri have?
Some of 16 Colibri's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Colibri currently offering any rent specials?
16 Colibri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Colibri pet-friendly?
No, 16 Colibri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 16 Colibri offer parking?
Yes, 16 Colibri offers parking.
Does 16 Colibri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Colibri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Colibri have a pool?
No, 16 Colibri does not have a pool.
Does 16 Colibri have accessible units?
No, 16 Colibri does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Colibri have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Colibri does not have units with dishwashers.
