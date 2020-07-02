All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Find more places like 14 Calle De Luna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
/
14 Calle De Luna
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

14 Calle De Luna

14 Calle Del Luna · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Santa Margarita
See all
SAMLARC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

14 Calle Del Luna, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous Single Family Home in the Highly Desirable community of Lyon Promenade in the city of RSM! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a large den/loft. Perfectly situated home has no homes behind, so you can enjoy privacy in the backyard. First floor with large living room, formal dining, kitchen and family room. The second level is where the 4 bedrooms, loft/den, full bathroom and laundry room are located. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and upgraded glass mirror closets. Master bathroom has tub/shower & dual vanities. Beautifully landscaped backyard with tons of fruit trees and areas to enjoy! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.
Close to several shopping centers, numerous restaurants, Cineplex, schools & parks. With access to the RSM Lake, RSM Beach Club, many pools, trails, sport courts & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Calle De Luna have any available units?
14 Calle De Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Calle De Luna have?
Some of 14 Calle De Luna's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Calle De Luna currently offering any rent specials?
14 Calle De Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Calle De Luna pet-friendly?
No, 14 Calle De Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 14 Calle De Luna offer parking?
Yes, 14 Calle De Luna offers parking.
Does 14 Calle De Luna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Calle De Luna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Calle De Luna have a pool?
Yes, 14 Calle De Luna has a pool.
Does 14 Calle De Luna have accessible units?
No, 14 Calle De Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Calle De Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Calle De Luna has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679

Similar Pages

Rancho Santa Margarita 1 BedroomsRancho Santa Margarita 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments under $2,000Rancho Santa Margarita Apartments with Parking
Rancho Santa Margarita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Samlarc

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego