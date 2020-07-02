14 Calle De Luna

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Gorgeous Single Family Home in the Highly Desirable community of Lyon Promenade in the city of RSM! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a large den/loft. Perfectly situated home has no homes behind, so you can enjoy privacy in the backyard. First floor with large living room, formal dining, kitchen and family room. The second level is where the 4 bedrooms, loft/den, full bathroom and laundry room are located. All of the bedrooms have ceiling fans and upgraded glass mirror closets. Master bathroom has tub/shower & dual vanities. Beautifully landscaped backyard with tons of fruit trees and areas to enjoy! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Close to several shopping centers, numerous restaurants, Cineplex, schools & parks. With access to the RSM Lake, RSM Beach Club, many pools, trails, sport courts & much more.