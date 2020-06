Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

REMODELED LEASE - A Must See - Upgraded Downstairs Condo With 1 Car Garage. Quiet Interior Location With Greenbelt View. Quartz Counter Tops, Stylish Flooring & Paint, Living Room With Fireplace. Crown Molding Throughout. Water Tight Covered Patio With Storage. Neutral Colors. Inside Laundry Closet. Walk To Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Close To Schools, Shopping & Freeways. Does Not Back to Antonio. What an Excellent Value - Hurry while it lasts!