Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

13 Santa Loretta

13 Santa Loretta · No Longer Available
Location

13 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Inviting, relaxing, and location are but a few ways to describe this rare opportunity. Welcome to this corner location that welcomes you into an open floor plan where the living area accented by a fireplace to enjoy those crisp winter afternoons and a kitchen ready for those creative menus. In addition are 2 bedrooms and baths complemented with a utility room for washer/dryer and a single enclosed garage and 2 offsite parking spaces. The community also offers a pool and kids play area. Rancho Santa Margarita Community Center, restaurants, movie theatre and park are but a brisk walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Santa Loretta have any available units?
13 Santa Loretta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Santa Loretta have?
Some of 13 Santa Loretta's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Santa Loretta currently offering any rent specials?
13 Santa Loretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Santa Loretta pet-friendly?
No, 13 Santa Loretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 13 Santa Loretta offer parking?
Yes, 13 Santa Loretta offers parking.
Does 13 Santa Loretta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Santa Loretta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Santa Loretta have a pool?
Yes, 13 Santa Loretta has a pool.
Does 13 Santa Loretta have accessible units?
No, 13 Santa Loretta does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Santa Loretta have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Santa Loretta does not have units with dishwashers.
