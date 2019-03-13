13 Santa Loretta

Amenities

Inviting, relaxing, and location are but a few ways to describe this rare opportunity. Welcome to this corner location that welcomes you into an open floor plan where the living area accented by a fireplace to enjoy those crisp winter afternoons and a kitchen ready for those creative menus. In addition are 2 bedrooms and baths complemented with a utility room for washer/dryer and a single enclosed garage and 2 offsite parking spaces. The community also offers a pool and kids play area. Rancho Santa Margarita Community Center, restaurants, movie theatre and park are but a brisk walk away.