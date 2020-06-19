All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
119 Via Vicini
119 Via Vicini

119 Via Vicini · (949) 510-1869
Location

119 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,999

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

Three bedrooms PLUS LOFT home in TERRACINA! Order the moving truck, because once you view this beauty you will be sold! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. As you enter you will notice an open living area bathed in natural light. The kitchen features an abundance of cabinet and counter space for all your culinary creations, granite counters, a gas stove and a pass-through window illuminated by pendant lighting. The dining area and family room flow seamlessly together. Plantation shutters adorn the windows in the family room and a cozy fireplace with mixed stone surround make every day living a joy. Spacious downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests. Upstairs are size-able bedrooms along with a very spacious loft area. The master offers double closets, dual vanity and a tub/shower combo with glass enclosure. Freshly painted and new flooring too! Convenient laundry area is located upstairs. The community offers its residents a sparkling pool, spa and playground for year-round fun in the sun! A few blocks from Live Oak Canyon with miles of trails to explore, quick freeway access too. Blocks from an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Via Vicini have any available units?
119 Via Vicini has a unit available for $2,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Via Vicini have?
Some of 119 Via Vicini's amenities include granite counters, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Via Vicini currently offering any rent specials?
119 Via Vicini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Via Vicini pet-friendly?
No, 119 Via Vicini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 119 Via Vicini offer parking?
No, 119 Via Vicini does not offer parking.
Does 119 Via Vicini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Via Vicini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Via Vicini have a pool?
Yes, 119 Via Vicini has a pool.
Does 119 Via Vicini have accessible units?
No, 119 Via Vicini does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Via Vicini have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Via Vicini does not have units with dishwashers.
