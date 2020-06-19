119 Via Vicini

Amenities

Three bedrooms PLUS LOFT home in TERRACINA! Order the moving truck, because once you view this beauty you will be sold! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. As you enter you will notice an open living area bathed in natural light. The kitchen features an abundance of cabinet and counter space for all your culinary creations, granite counters, a gas stove and a pass-through window illuminated by pendant lighting. The dining area and family room flow seamlessly together. Plantation shutters adorn the windows in the family room and a cozy fireplace with mixed stone surround make every day living a joy. Spacious downstairs bedroom with a full bathroom downstairs is perfect for guests. Upstairs are size-able bedrooms along with a very spacious loft area. The master offers double closets, dual vanity and a tub/shower combo with glass enclosure. Freshly painted and new flooring too! Convenient laundry area is located upstairs. The community offers its residents a sparkling pool, spa and playground for year-round fun in the sun! A few blocks from Live Oak Canyon with miles of trails to explore, quick freeway access too. Blocks from an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.