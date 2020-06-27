All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
10 Timbre
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

10 Timbre

10 Timbre · No Longer Available
Location

10 Timbre, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
PRICE DROP! 2 bed / 2 bath upper unit - Popular upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a private balcony off the rear. New carpet will be installed. The single car detached garage offers hook-ups for your stackable OR full size washer/dryer. There is also an assigned covered carport just a few feet away from the unit. The HOA maintains the grounds beautifully, and offers a community pool/spa. As a resident of RSM, you'll also have access to the many other pools and parks throughout the city, as well as tennis, the lake, and the beach club. The Los Portillos neighborhood (where this property is) has easy access to major transportation corridors, and is in close proximity to shops, churches, restaurants and great schools. Small dog considered.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Timbre have any available units?
10 Timbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Timbre have?
Some of 10 Timbre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Timbre currently offering any rent specials?
10 Timbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Timbre pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Timbre is pet friendly.
Does 10 Timbre offer parking?
Yes, 10 Timbre offers parking.
Does 10 Timbre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Timbre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Timbre have a pool?
Yes, 10 Timbre has a pool.
Does 10 Timbre have accessible units?
No, 10 Timbre does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Timbre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Timbre has units with dishwashers.
