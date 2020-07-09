All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
1 Hemlock

Location

1 Hemlock, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688
SAMLARC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Townhome style. close to Lake with Lake privileges, swimming lagoon, rent watercrafts, and surrey bikes to take for a spin around the lake. 2 Master suites, tile floor on bottom level equipped with Stacked washer /dryer, d/w, newer Refrigerator, with water and ice in the door, granite counters, stainless steel sink, and 1/2 bath down stairs as well. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, Plantation shutters throughout. Tiled patio for al Fresco dining or your morning cup of Coffee. Upper level is carpeted both closets are mirrored and each have tub shower combination. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Hemlock have any available units?
1 Hemlock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Hemlock have?
Some of 1 Hemlock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Hemlock currently offering any rent specials?
1 Hemlock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Hemlock pet-friendly?
No, 1 Hemlock is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 1 Hemlock offer parking?
Yes, 1 Hemlock offers parking.
Does 1 Hemlock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Hemlock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Hemlock have a pool?
No, 1 Hemlock does not have a pool.
Does 1 Hemlock have accessible units?
No, 1 Hemlock does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Hemlock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Hemlock has units with dishwashers.

