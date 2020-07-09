Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome style. close to Lake with Lake privileges, swimming lagoon, rent watercrafts, and surrey bikes to take for a spin around the lake. 2 Master suites, tile floor on bottom level equipped with Stacked washer /dryer, d/w, newer Refrigerator, with water and ice in the door, granite counters, stainless steel sink, and 1/2 bath down stairs as well. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, Plantation shutters throughout. Tiled patio for al Fresco dining or your morning cup of Coffee. Upper level is carpeted both closets are mirrored and each have tub shower combination. Carpets will be cleaned prior to move in.