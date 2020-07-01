All apartments in Rancho Santa Margarita
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

1 Coachman

1 Coachman · No Longer Available
Rancho Santa Margarita
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $2,000
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1 Coachman, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92679
Dove Canyon

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Model perfect executive home in the prestigious gated community of Dove Canyon! The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is highly upgraded with designer touches throughout. The approximate 4,000 sqft floorplan features dramatic formal rooms with cathedral ceilings, a gourmet inspired kitchen, cherry cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances and a custom office with built-ins. The master bedroom boasts a retreat with fireplace. The property is located on a pleasant cul-de-sac in the golf course community. The fabulous large yard includes sparkling pool and spa and built-in BBQ. The home is truly turnkey and must be seen! Enjoy the endless Dove Canyon amenities including tennis courts, pool, parks, playgrounds and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Coachman have any available units?
1 Coachman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Coachman have?
Some of 1 Coachman's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Coachman currently offering any rent specials?
1 Coachman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Coachman pet-friendly?
No, 1 Coachman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Santa Margarita.
Does 1 Coachman offer parking?
Yes, 1 Coachman offers parking.
Does 1 Coachman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Coachman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Coachman have a pool?
Yes, 1 Coachman has a pool.
Does 1 Coachman have accessible units?
No, 1 Coachman does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Coachman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Coachman has units with dishwashers.

