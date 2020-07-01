1 Coachman

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Model perfect executive home in the prestigious gated community of Dove Canyon! The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is highly upgraded with designer touches throughout. The approximate 4,000 sqft floorplan features dramatic formal rooms with cathedral ceilings, a gourmet inspired kitchen, cherry cabinets, granite and stainless steel appliances and a custom office with built-ins. The master bedroom boasts a retreat with fireplace. The property is located on a pleasant cul-de-sac in the golf course community. The fabulous large yard includes sparkling pool and spa and built-in BBQ. The home is truly turnkey and must be seen! Enjoy the endless Dove Canyon amenities including tennis courts, pool, parks, playgrounds and more!