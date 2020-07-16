All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like 8399 Derfer Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
8399 Derfer Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

8399 Derfer Drive

8399 Derfer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8399 Derfer Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91784

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
**NOT AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN UNTIL 8/1. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! ANYONE FOUND KNOCKING AT THE DOOR WILL BE IMMEDIATELY DISQUALIFIED FROM RENTING THE HOME.** Welcome to 8399 Derfer Dr. This amazing home is located on quiet cul-de sac in the beautiful city of Rancho Cucamonga. Close to shopping and fine dining, this home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The open floor plan is spread over 1,862 sqft feet of spacious living area, formal entry with Vaulted Ceilings, plantation shutters and much more! You will not be disappointed with this home. Serious tenants and brokers inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8399 Derfer Drive have any available units?
8399 Derfer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
Is 8399 Derfer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8399 Derfer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8399 Derfer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive offer parking?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive have a pool?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8399 Derfer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8399 Derfer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Jamboree
10950 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Sunscape
8840 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Waterstone Alta Loma Apartments
9600 19th St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Homecoming At Terra Vista
11660 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolsRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine