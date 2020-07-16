8399 Derfer Drive

Amenities

**NOT AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN UNTIL 8/1. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS! ANYONE FOUND KNOCKING AT THE DOOR WILL BE IMMEDIATELY DISQUALIFIED FROM RENTING THE HOME.** Welcome to 8399 Derfer Dr. This amazing home is located on quiet cul-de sac in the beautiful city of Rancho Cucamonga. Close to shopping and fine dining, this home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The open floor plan is spread over 1,862 sqft feet of spacious living area, formal entry with Vaulted Ceilings, plantation shutters and much more! You will not be disappointed with this home. Serious tenants and brokers inquire today!