Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:37 AM

8065 Thoroughbred Street

8065 Thoroughbred Street · No Longer Available
Location

8065 Thoroughbred Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED!!! Executive Estate in the highly desirable "Christmas Tree Lane" area of Alta Loma. This house has 3,980 sq.ft. of living space that sits on a half acre lot and boasts floor to ceiling windows providing spectacular mountain views, 2 Italian gold leaf chandeliers, gourmet kitchen with Thermador and Bosch appliances, family room with bar area and built-in salt water aquarium, 3 fireplaces. Master suite, plus 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has two suite bedrooms with separate entry. Truly an entertainers backyard with pool, spa, built-in BBQ & covered patio. There is plenty of room for parking, 3 car garage, RV/boat parking plus more parking spaces at back yard. There is also an electric gate that opens for parking on the poured concrete pad at back yard. Owned solar that keeps the electric bills low. The exterior electrical has been upgraded to support your holiday decorating extravaganza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have any available units?
8065 Thoroughbred Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have?
Some of 8065 Thoroughbred Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8065 Thoroughbred Street currently offering any rent specials?
8065 Thoroughbred Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 Thoroughbred Street pet-friendly?
No, 8065 Thoroughbred Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street offer parking?
Yes, 8065 Thoroughbred Street does offer parking.
Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8065 Thoroughbred Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have a pool?
Yes, 8065 Thoroughbred Street has a pool.
Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have accessible units?
No, 8065 Thoroughbred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 Thoroughbred Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8065 Thoroughbred Street has units with dishwashers.
