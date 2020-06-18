8065 Thoroughbred Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FULLY FURNISHED!!! Executive Estate in the highly desirable "Christmas Tree Lane" area of Alta Loma. This house has 3,980 sq.ft. of living space that sits on a half acre lot and boasts floor to ceiling windows providing spectacular mountain views, 2 Italian gold leaf chandeliers, gourmet kitchen with Thermador and Bosch appliances, family room with bar area and built-in salt water aquarium, 3 fireplaces. Master suite, plus 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has two suite bedrooms with separate entry. Truly an entertainers backyard with pool, spa, built-in BBQ & covered patio. There is plenty of room for parking, 3 car garage, RV/boat parking plus more parking spaces at back yard. There is also an electric gate that opens for parking on the poured concrete pad at back yard. Owned solar that keeps the electric bills low. The exterior electrical has been upgraded to support your holiday decorating extravaganza.