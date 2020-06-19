All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107

8055 Pueblo Place · (909) 552-9020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8055 Pueblo Place, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1365 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome home to "Main Street at Route 66". This beauty offers a nice front entry courtyard, for you to enjoy a small BBQ or coffee in the morning. Open concept on the first level with wood floors in the main living area- self starting fireplace and dining area. There is also a powder room downstairs . The bright kitchen has tile flooring, breakfast bar and pantry. On the upper level you will find two master suites with walk-in closets and full bathrooms, both of which offer dual sinks, one has a bath/shower combo, the other bathroom offers a walk-in shower. The laundry room is also located upstairs with additional storage. There are shutters throughout. Living room and both bedrooms offer ceiling fans. And there is a two car attached garage. This complex is centrally located to between the 10/210 freeways, and plenty of shopping, restaurants and schools. There is a community pool/spa, play area and clubhouse. This community offers two gated entries too. This is a must see, move in and begin to enjoy your new home. No pets/no smoking. Move in on this property would be June 20, 2020. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have any available units?
8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have?
Some of 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 currently offering any rent specials?
8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 pet-friendly?
No, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 offer parking?
Yes, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 does offer parking.
Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have a pool?
Yes, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 has a pool.
Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have accessible units?
No, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107 has units with dishwashers.
