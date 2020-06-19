8055 Pueblo Pl Unit 107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

APPLICATION PENDING... Welcome home to "Main Street at Route 66". This beauty offers a nice front entry courtyard, for you to enjoy a small BBQ or coffee in the morning. Open concept on the first level with wood floors in the main living area- self starting fireplace and dining area. There is also a powder room downstairs . The bright kitchen has tile flooring, breakfast bar and pantry. On the upper level you will find two master suites with walk-in closets and full bathrooms, both of which offer dual sinks, one has a bath/shower combo, the other bathroom offers a walk-in shower. The laundry room is also located upstairs with additional storage. There are shutters throughout. Living room and both bedrooms offer ceiling fans. And there is a two car attached garage. This complex is centrally located to between the 10/210 freeways, and plenty of shopping, restaurants and schools. There is a community pool/spa, play area and clubhouse. This community offers two gated entries too. This is a must see, move in and begin to enjoy your new home. No pets/no smoking. Move in on this property would be June 20, 2020. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!