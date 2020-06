Amenities

Turn Key gorgeous property. Good location. spacious great room for living area and dining area. Granite counter tops in the kitchen. Walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances, downstairs had a good size bedroom and bathroom. good for big family. This property is in the heart of Rancho Cucamonga. Nestled next to beautiful Kenyon Park. Large lot with an amazing view of the mountains. Walking distance to Schools and Shops.