11054 Countryview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single Family Home in Rancho Cucamonga available for lease! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features laminate and tile flooring on the main level and granite counter tops throughout. The open floor plan has over 1600 square feet of living space, and includes a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and a family room with a fireplace. The separate living room has vaulted ceilings and the attached dining room is open and bright. There is a half-bath and indoor laundry area also on the main level. Upstairs offers a master suite with an oval soaking tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. There are also two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard is landscaped and fenced with a covered patio. Automatic sprinklers in both the front and back yard. The home also includes a brand new garage door and a new opener, brand new 50 gallon hot water heater, and a recently installed new furnace. You don't want to miss this great home!