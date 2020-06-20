All apartments in Rancho Cucamonga
Find more places like 11054 Countryview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
/
11054 Countryview Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:26 AM

11054 Countryview Drive

11054 Country View Drive · (626) 385-7507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cucamonga
See all
Terra Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11054 Country View Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terra Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1607 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home in Rancho Cucamonga available for lease! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features laminate and tile flooring on the main level and granite counter tops throughout. The open floor plan has over 1600 square feet of living space, and includes a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, and a family room with a fireplace. The separate living room has vaulted ceilings and the attached dining room is open and bright. There is a half-bath and indoor laundry area also on the main level. Upstairs offers a master suite with an oval soaking tub, dual sinks and a walk-in closet. There are also two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The backyard is landscaped and fenced with a covered patio. Automatic sprinklers in both the front and back yard. The home also includes a brand new garage door and a new opener, brand new 50 gallon hot water heater, and a recently installed new furnace. You don't want to miss this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Countryview Drive have any available units?
11054 Countryview Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Cucamonga, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Cucamonga Rent Report.
What amenities does 11054 Countryview Drive have?
Some of 11054 Countryview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11054 Countryview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Countryview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Countryview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11054 Countryview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Cucamonga.
Does 11054 Countryview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11054 Countryview Drive does offer parking.
Does 11054 Countryview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 Countryview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Countryview Drive have a pool?
No, 11054 Countryview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11054 Countryview Drive have accessible units?
No, 11054 Countryview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Countryview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11054 Countryview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11054 Countryview Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Victoria Arbors
7922 Day Creek Blvd
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
Evergreen
10730 Church St
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Centre Club Apartments
1005 N Center Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737
Sierra Heights
10801 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91737

Similar Pages

Rancho Cucamonga 1 BedroomsRancho Cucamonga 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cucamonga Apartments with PoolRancho Cucamonga Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cucamonga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Terra VistaSouthwest Rancho Cucamonga
Victoria
Etiwanda

Apartments Near Colleges

Chaffey CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity