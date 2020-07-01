All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
17802 Valle De Lobo Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

17802 Valle De Lobo Dr

17802 Valle De Lobo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17802 Valle De Lobo Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 03/07/20 Poway Condo - Property Id: 220384

This condo is a highly upgraded, single story, end unit with wood flooring, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and baths, built-in closets, raised ceilings, crown molding and much more. Excellent location with beautiful 270 degree views near pool. Large (association maintained) side lawn and tiled patio with BBQ. Poway schools. Owner pays for HOA & Walter, tenant pays gas & electricity; available furnished for an additional $300 per month; pet deposit is $500.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220384
Property Id 220384

(RLNE5549543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have any available units?
17802 Valle De Lobo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have?
Some of 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17802 Valle De Lobo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr offer parking?
No, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr has a pool.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have accessible units?
No, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 17802 Valle De Lobo Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College