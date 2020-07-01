17802 Valle De Lobo Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 03/07/20 Poway Condo - Property Id: 220384



This condo is a highly upgraded, single story, end unit with wood flooring, stainless appliances, granite counters in kitchen and baths, built-in closets, raised ceilings, crown molding and much more. Excellent location with beautiful 270 degree views near pool. Large (association maintained) side lawn and tiled patio with BBQ. Poway schools. Owner pays for HOA & Walter, tenant pays gas & electricity; available furnished for an additional $300 per month; pet deposit is $500.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220384

Property Id 220384



(RLNE5549543)