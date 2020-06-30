All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 16427 Orchard Bend Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
16427 Orchard Bend Road
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

16427 Orchard Bend Road

16427 Orchard Bend Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16427 Orchard Bend Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available March 1st! Single Level Beauty In Peaceful Green Valley On Over 1/2 Acre Lot. This Spacious Yard w/ Rose & Vegetable Garden, Plenty Of Space For RV Parking Is Very Private. Newer Ash Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Wood Beam Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stone Fire Place & Central A/C. Prestigious Poway Unified Schools, Conveniently Located To Shopping & I-15. No Smoking, Animal Negotiable. SOLAR PANELS OWNED & INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT SAVES HUNDREDES OF DOLLARS EACH MONTH!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have any available units?
16427 Orchard Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have?
Some of 16427 Orchard Bend Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16427 Orchard Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
16427 Orchard Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16427 Orchard Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 16427 Orchard Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poway.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road offer parking?
Yes, 16427 Orchard Bend Road offers parking.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16427 Orchard Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have a pool?
No, 16427 Orchard Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 16427 Orchard Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16427 Orchard Bend Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16427 Orchard Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16427 Orchard Bend Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College