16427 Orchard Bend Road

Amenities
Available March 1st! Single Level Beauty In Peaceful Green Valley On Over 1/2 Acre Lot. This Spacious Yard w/ Rose & Vegetable Garden, Plenty Of Space For RV Parking Is Very Private. Newer Ash Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Wood Beam Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stone Fire Place & Central A/C. Prestigious Poway Unified Schools, Conveniently Located To Shopping & I-15. No Smoking, Animal Negotiable. SOLAR PANELS OWNED & INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT SAVES HUNDREDES OF DOLLARS EACH MONTH!!