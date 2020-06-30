16427 Orchard Bend Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available March 1st! Single Level Beauty In Peaceful Green Valley On Over 1/2 Acre Lot. This Spacious Yard w/ Rose & Vegetable Garden, Plenty Of Space For RV Parking Is Very Private. Newer Ash Kitchen Cabinets, Gas Cook Top, Wood Beam Ceilings, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stone Fire Place & Central A/C. Prestigious Poway Unified Schools, Conveniently Located To Shopping & I-15. No Smoking, Animal Negotiable. SOLAR PANELS OWNED & INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT SAVES HUNDREDES OF DOLLARS EACH MONTH!!