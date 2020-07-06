14950 Garden Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Lovely Poway Home - Home has two master suites (one lower, one upper with private en-suite bathrooms) Second story master and en-suite completely new construction with private balcony. Home include first floor office with separate entrance, first floor den with gas fireplace. Fantastic multi-generational possibilities with second story "granny suite" which has a full kitchen, patio & separate entrance. PUSD School district. Secluded private residence with amazing mountain views, but still close to schools and shopping.



(RLNE5713097)