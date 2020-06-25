14885 Morningside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

***REDUCED PRICE: Spacious 5 Bedroom home in Poway Unified School District*** - Available for immediate occupancy. Spacious home with total of 5 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 2 downstairs). Living, dining and family rooms plus an additional "bonus room" that would work well as a game room, home office or second TV room. Hard surface flooring throughout makes for easy maintenance living, too. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Walking to Target shopping center on Pomerado. Poway Unified Schools!



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



