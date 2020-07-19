All apartments in Poway
14805 Oakline Road

14805 Oakline Road · No Longer Available
Location

14805 Oakline Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely, 2 story 3 BR, 2.5 BA home, located in Poway, is perfect for any family looking to live near the heart of Poway! Light and bright, this beauty has a spacious Living Room and Dining area, as well as a separate Family room. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs and Master Bedroom contains a walk-in closet!

Enjoy hanging out in the large, lush yard complete with lemon and lime trees! Walking distance to Silver Set Park, this family oriented neighborhood is close to Meadowbrook Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle School and Poway High. Enjoy the convenience of a short drive to shopping and 15 & 56 Freeways.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14805 Oakline Road have any available units?
14805 Oakline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
Is 14805 Oakline Road currently offering any rent specials?
14805 Oakline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 Oakline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14805 Oakline Road is pet friendly.
Does 14805 Oakline Road offer parking?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not offer parking.
Does 14805 Oakline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 Oakline Road have a pool?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not have a pool.
Does 14805 Oakline Road have accessible units?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 Oakline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14805 Oakline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14805 Oakline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
