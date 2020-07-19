14805 Oakline Road

Amenities

This lovely, 2 story 3 BR, 2.5 BA home, located in Poway, is perfect for any family looking to live near the heart of Poway! Light and bright, this beauty has a spacious Living Room and Dining area, as well as a separate Family room. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs and Master Bedroom contains a walk-in closet!



Enjoy hanging out in the large, lush yard complete with lemon and lime trees! Walking distance to Silver Set Park, this family oriented neighborhood is close to Meadowbrook Elementary, Twin Peaks Middle School and Poway High. Enjoy the convenience of a short drive to shopping and 15 & 56 Freeways.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.