14440 Silver Heights Rd

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL home in beautiful Poway - over $50K in upgrades. Take advantage before the summer season drives rents further up! NOTE: Pictures are from 2018.
* Remodeled kitchen with new gas range, beautiful granite countertops
* Remodeled bathrooms
* New floors and carpeting throughout
* Recently painted for interiors & exteriors
* New garage doors
* Revised landscaping - favorable for drought conditions (uses less water)
* Professionally house cleaned throughout
* Professionally cleaned for blinds and windows
* Amazing fruit trees - apples, pomegranates, and figs!
* Minutes away from shopping and restaurants - Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, Sprouts, Stater Bros, Starbucks, Movie Theater, and many more.
* Part of the prestigious Poway Unified School District. Minutes away from elementary schools, middle school, and Poway High School.
* Small pets OK (additional pet deposit required)
This is a great home for a family or for someone seeking more living space. Contact Andy to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5342485)