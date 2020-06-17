14440 Silver Heights Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL home in beautiful Poway - over $50K in upgrades. Take advantage before the summer season drives rents further up! NOTE: Pictures are from 2018.



* Remodeled kitchen with new gas range, beautiful granite countertops

* Remodeled bathrooms

* New floors and carpeting throughout

* Recently painted for interiors & exteriors

* New garage doors

* Revised landscaping - favorable for drought conditions (uses less water)

* Professionally house cleaned throughout

* Professionally cleaned for blinds and windows

* Amazing fruit trees - apples, pomegranates, and figs!

* Minutes away from shopping and restaurants - Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, Sprouts, Stater Bros, Starbucks, Movie Theater, and many more.

* Part of the prestigious Poway Unified School District. Minutes away from elementary schools, middle school, and Poway High School.

* Small pets OK (additional pet deposit required)



This is a great home for a family or for someone seeking more living space. Contact Andy to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5342485)