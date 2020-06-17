All apartments in Poway
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

14440 Silver Heights Rd

14440 Silver Heights Road
Location

14440 Silver Heights Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL home in beautiful Poway - over $50K in upgrades. Take advantage before the summer season drives rents further up! NOTE: Pictures are from 2018.

* Remodeled kitchen with new gas range, beautiful granite countertops
* Remodeled bathrooms
* New floors and carpeting throughout
* Recently painted for interiors & exteriors
* New garage doors
* Revised landscaping - favorable for drought conditions (uses less water)
* Professionally house cleaned throughout
* Professionally cleaned for blinds and windows
* Amazing fruit trees - apples, pomegranates, and figs!
* Minutes away from shopping and restaurants - Home Depot, Costco, Lowe's, Sprouts, Stater Bros, Starbucks, Movie Theater, and many more.
* Part of the prestigious Poway Unified School District. Minutes away from elementary schools, middle school, and Poway High School.
* Small pets OK (additional pet deposit required)

This is a great home for a family or for someone seeking more living space. Contact Andy to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5342485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have any available units?
14440 Silver Heights Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have?
Some of 14440 Silver Heights Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14440 Silver Heights Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14440 Silver Heights Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14440 Silver Heights Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14440 Silver Heights Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14440 Silver Heights Rd offers parking.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14440 Silver Heights Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have a pool?
No, 14440 Silver Heights Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have accessible units?
No, 14440 Silver Heights Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14440 Silver Heights Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14440 Silver Heights Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14440 Silver Heights Rd has units with air conditioning.

