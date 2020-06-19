All apartments in Poway
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

14212 Sandhill Road

14212 Sandhill Road · (858) 945-2360
Location

14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14212 Sandhill Road · Avail. Jun 20

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3071 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home. Your eyes will immediately be drawn to the park-like, jaw-dropping back yard. Surrounding the pool and jacuzzi, you'll find many areas for entertaining and peaceful outdoor living. On .52 acres, this home has marvelous luxury touches from the stunning living room, family room, and kitchen - to the separate Master Bedroom wing. Fireplaces in the living room, family room, AND master bedroom. The kitchen has a Wolf Dual Fuel Rang/Stove, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a grand prep island, many custom pull-outs, walk in pantry, and is open to the inviting family room. An amazing amount of prep and storage space. Plenty of room for a generous dining table in the dining room. The pool is uber inviting and has a variable speed pump. (energy efficiency). Three car garage. Enclosed dog run. Comes with gardener and pool care. We could go on and on, but you need to see it all to believe it. About 1/3 of a mile from Poway HS, and just .4 miles to Lake Poway Road.
For a private tour, contact Susan Miller, Chase Pacific Property Management (DRE#00576911) at 858.945.2360. Cell/Text.
Chase Pacific is the only company contracted to promote this home.
Tenant Insurance is required by the owners with the owners and Chase Pacific to be "additionally insured."

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5723225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

