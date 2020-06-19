Amenities

pet friendly garage pool dog park air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home. Your eyes will immediately be drawn to the park-like, jaw-dropping back yard. Surrounding the pool and jacuzzi, you'll find many areas for entertaining and peaceful outdoor living. On .52 acres, this home has marvelous luxury touches from the stunning living room, family room, and kitchen - to the separate Master Bedroom wing. Fireplaces in the living room, family room, AND master bedroom. The kitchen has a Wolf Dual Fuel Rang/Stove, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, a grand prep island, many custom pull-outs, walk in pantry, and is open to the inviting family room. An amazing amount of prep and storage space. Plenty of room for a generous dining table in the dining room. The pool is uber inviting and has a variable speed pump. (energy efficiency). Three car garage. Enclosed dog run. Comes with gardener and pool care. We could go on and on, but you need to see it all to believe it. About 1/3 of a mile from Poway HS, and just .4 miles to Lake Poway Road.

For a private tour, contact Susan Miller, Chase Pacific Property Management (DRE#00576911) at 858.945.2360. Cell/Text.

Chase Pacific is the only company contracted to promote this home.

Tenant Insurance is required by the owners with the owners and Chase Pacific to be "additionally insured."



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5723225)