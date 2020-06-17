All apartments in Poway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

14175 Biscayne Place

14175 Biscayne Place · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 14175 Biscayne Place · Avail. now

$10,995

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 7760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The Heritage". Stunning panoramic mountain and hillside views, this Tuscan style home has meticulous attention to detail, elegant custom paint finish, travertine floors and wood paneling/moldings throughout. Oversized gourmet kitchen with top of the line built in appliances. Vanishing edge backyard pool and tropical paradise patio provide an outdoor Mediteranean retreat.

With six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms this rental home has plenty of room for family members or maid's quarters. A custom built eight-person home theater room with night sky lighting overhead adds an extra touch of fun and entertainment in the home. A formal library / office with wood luxurious wood paneling provides the perfect place for quiet study or working from home. The master bedroom is quite elegant with over-sized his/her master bath sinks and closets. The home further features a 700 bottle capacity wine cellar with attached bar and other luxurious items. A well laid floor plan makes the home very elegant but livable with golf course and mountain views throughout. The home is located within a gated community and added fully fenced and privately gated estate.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2250452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14175 Biscayne Place have any available units?
14175 Biscayne Place has a unit available for $10,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14175 Biscayne Place have?
Some of 14175 Biscayne Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14175 Biscayne Place currently offering any rent specials?
14175 Biscayne Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14175 Biscayne Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14175 Biscayne Place is pet friendly.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place offer parking?
No, 14175 Biscayne Place does not offer parking.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14175 Biscayne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place have a pool?
Yes, 14175 Biscayne Place has a pool.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place have accessible units?
No, 14175 Biscayne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14175 Biscayne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14175 Biscayne Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14175 Biscayne Place has units with air conditioning.
