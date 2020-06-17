14175 Biscayne Place

Amenities

Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The Heritage". Stunning panoramic mountain and hillside views, this Tuscan style home has meticulous attention to detail, elegant custom paint finish, travertine floors and wood paneling/moldings throughout. Oversized gourmet kitchen with top of the line built in appliances. Vanishing edge backyard pool and tropical paradise patio provide an outdoor Mediteranean retreat.



With six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms this rental home has plenty of room for family members or maid's quarters. A custom built eight-person home theater room with night sky lighting overhead adds an extra touch of fun and entertainment in the home. A formal library / office with wood luxurious wood paneling provides the perfect place for quiet study or working from home. The master bedroom is quite elegant with over-sized his/her master bath sinks and closets. The home further features a 700 bottle capacity wine cellar with attached bar and other luxurious items. A well laid floor plan makes the home very elegant but livable with golf course and mountain views throughout. The home is located within a gated community and added fully fenced and privately gated estate.



