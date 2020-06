Amenities

Pet friendly.5 Br 3 baths 3 car garage 2 story home in quiet secluded area surrounded by tall majestic hills! Located in Poway's most beautiful - and quietest - valley, home backs up to open country and hiking trails! Model perfect with breath-taking views.Extra large family room for all your entertaining needs and a beautiful upgraded eat-in kitchen. Full bedroom & bath on first floor makes this home highly desirable.All appliances+Washer/Dryer.$3590 Rent $3590 deposit.Good credit.SEE VIRTUAL TOUR FIRST!