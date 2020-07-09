Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

13644 Wiley Ct Available 07/01/20 *Coming Soon* 13644 Wiley Ct - Home For Rent - Available for move in July 1st. 2020! Inquire to schedule a showing today!



**Home will NOT be furnished.**



Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Poway. This home features vaulted ceilings, custom tile, and laminate floors. The kitchen has granite counter tops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.



Lease Terms:



- One year lease

- Property available for move-in on 07/01/2020

- Rent $3,275/mo

- Security deposit: $3,500

- Tenants to pay for ALL Utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet, Cable, Water & Sewer, Garbage Pick Up.

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.



Property available now for showings. Please fill out a free application on our website to schedule a viewing! Inquire today for more information.



