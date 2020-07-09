All apartments in Poway
Find more places like 13644 Wiley Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Poway, CA
/
13644 Wiley Ct
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

13644 Wiley Ct

13644 Wiley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Poway
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13644 Wiley Court, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
13644 Wiley Ct Available 07/01/20 *Coming Soon* 13644 Wiley Ct - Home For Rent - Available for move in July 1st. 2020! Inquire to schedule a showing today!

**Home will NOT be furnished.**

Tenant Planet is proud to present this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Poway. This home features vaulted ceilings, custom tile, and laminate floors. The kitchen has granite counter tops, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

Lease Terms:

- One year lease
- Property available for move-in on 07/01/2020
- Rent $3,275/mo
- Security deposit: $3,500
- Tenants to pay for ALL Utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet, Cable, Water & Sewer, Garbage Pick Up.
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy.

Property available now for showings. Please fill out a free application on our website to schedule a viewing! Inquire today for more information.

(RLNE5789427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13644 Wiley Ct have any available units?
13644 Wiley Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poway, CA.
What amenities does 13644 Wiley Ct have?
Some of 13644 Wiley Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13644 Wiley Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13644 Wiley Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13644 Wiley Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13644 Wiley Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13644 Wiley Ct offers parking.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13644 Wiley Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct have a pool?
No, 13644 Wiley Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct have accessible units?
No, 13644 Wiley Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13644 Wiley Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13644 Wiley Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 13644 Wiley Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Poway Hills Apartments
13635 Cynthia Lane
Poway, CA 92064
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Big Stone
12311 Old Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Oak Creek
12455 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Scripps Poway Villas
12425 Oak Knoll Rd
Poway, CA 92064
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place
Poway, CA 92064

Similar Pages

Poway 1 BedroomsPoway 2 Bedrooms
Poway Apartments with BalconyPoway Apartments with Parking
Poway Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CA
Laguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CAWildomar, CA
Menifee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
Saddleback CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College