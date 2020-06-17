13335 Olive Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This home comes with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, formal dining, living and additional family rooms. Large yard with pool, spa and a two car garage.



Gardener and pool service included in rent. Great Poway schools!! Great location near shopping, dining,transportation, and park.



Washer Dryer hookups in the garage, refrigerator included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.