13335 Olive Meadows Drive

Amenities
This home comes with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, formal dining, living and additional family rooms. Large yard with pool, spa and a two car garage.
Gardener and pool service included in rent. Great Poway schools!! Great location near shopping, dining,transportation, and park.
Washer Dryer hookups in the garage, refrigerator included.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.