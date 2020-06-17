All apartments in Poway
13335 Olive Meadows Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 7:42 PM

13335 Olive Meadows Drive

13335 Olive Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13335 Olive Meadows Drive, Poway, CA 92064
Poway

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This home comes with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, formal dining, living and additional family rooms. Large yard with pool, spa and a two car garage.

Gardener and pool service included in rent. Great Poway schools!! Great location near shopping, dining,transportation, and park.

Washer Dryer hookups in the garage, refrigerator included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

